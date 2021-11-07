PORTLAND – Heidi VanSanford, 35, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

She was born on June 2, 1986 as the beautiful daughter of Denise Sargent and Frank VanSanford.

Heidi attended Deering High School in Portland where she lived her life to the fullest, every single day. She was passionate about helping others, loved animals, working with friends, and had discovered a newfound love for travel.

She looked up to her two older brothers, and shared an unbreakable bond with her mother, who always called Heidi her “little dear.” Heidi was a valued member of the team at The Porthole Restaurant, bringing laughter and smiles to everyone who crossed her path. People gravitated to her vivacious personality and sense of humor. She had a unique ability to make anyone feel special.

Celebrate Heidi through your wonderful memories of her, and by cherishing each moment you have with your loved ones.

Heidi is survived by her mother and father; brothers Jon Schaming and Joe Tirabassi; stepfather, Bob Cott; grandmother, Margaret Lisee; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; a large network of friends; and her 17-year-old Chihuahua, Cooper.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, with a service beginning at 12 p.m., followed by a joyous celebration of Heidi’s life at The Porthole. To view Heidi’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has set up a Go Fund Me page and ask that you donate in Heidi’s memory, https://gofund.me/20c23b7b.

Guest Book