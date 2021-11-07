WESTBROOK – Juanita A. Sylvia, 77, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Maine Medical Center. Nita maintained a positive attitude throughout an ongoing illness.

Nita was born in Portland on Jan. 14, 1944 to Galen Arey and Iva Poore Arey. She attended South Portland Schools and graduated from South Portland High School in 1962. She was very proud of her South Portland roots and had many fond memories of growing up in the Willard Square area. Nita went on to graduate from Westbrook College and held jobs in insurance, at a local credit union, as well as at the American Journal.

In the mid ’60s she met her husband Alton and after a brief courtship, they were married. They soon settled in Westbrook after starting a family. Nita was a proud mother of her sons Brad and Matt and supported them in sports, school events, and everything in between.

Nita was happiest at home which is where she enjoyed many hobbies which included painting, knitting and making crafts. Nita took great pride in her home and often received compliments on her flower gardens. She was an avid reader and loved Willie Nelson, butterflies and people with a good sense of humor. Nita was kind and loving to so many and was fortunate to have numerous lifelong friends whom she cherished immensely.

Nita’s love for her two boys was profound. In fact, she has every card they ever gave to her along with their Little League uniforms and crafts made from when they were kids. Nita enjoyed family gatherings, visiting with friends and a good cup of hot tea. She will be missed by family and friends alike.

Nita was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Galen; and her husband, Alton E. Sylvia who passed away in 1990.

She is survived by sons Bradford E. Sylvia and his partner Christine of Westbrook and Matthew J. and wife Maureen also of Westbrook.

She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her and will be remembered for her kind spirit and happy nature.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday Nov. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home at 199 Woodford St. in Portland. A funeral mass will be held at Prides Corner Congregational Church at 235 Pride St. in Westbrook at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 followed by a burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook. Masks are required.

