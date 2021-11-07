SEBAGO – Peter James Powers of Sebago, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 3, 2021.

He was born in Bangor on Dec. 29, 1957 to Sandra and Donald Winslow. He was later adopted by Sandra’s second husband, Grant Powers. He and his family resided in Auburn where he attended Edward Little High School.

Peter lived and worked in Naples for 25 years with his then wife, Christine Powers, and their daughter, Kelsey. Becoming a father was his greatest joy. He loved making dinners for his family, listening to music, spending time at the family camp in Rome and creating elaborate spreads for Patriots games for family and friends.

Peter was the Facilities Director at Camp O-AT-KA in Sebago for more than 20 years where he applied his mastery of carpentry and woodworking craftsmanship to the restoration and maintenance of historic buildings. He was a jack-of-all trades and could be found building church pews one day and fixing plumbing systems the next.

Anyone who knew Peter was touched by his kindness, humor, intellect, and wit. Always quick with a joke, he could get a laugh out of anyone and was often in giggle fits with Kelsey. He was a friend of all animals and loved caring for the many dogs in his life.

Peter is survived by his immediate family, parents Grant and Sandra Powers of Northport, Fla.; daughter, Kelsey Powers and her husband, Michael Bridges of Somerville, Mass.; brother, Gregory Powers and his wife, Deborah of Saco, brother, Scott Powers and his partner, Stephanie Burke of Raymond, and sister, Jennifer Powers of Petaluma, Calif. Peter is also survived by his extended family, including six nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by the passing of his younger sister, Suzanne Powers.

Peter’s family is thankful for the support offered by those who loved him, notably the friends of Camp O-AT-KA.

“Show a little faith, there’s magic in the night” — Bruce Springsteen

A future celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where kind words for Peter’s family and friends may be shared.

In remembrance of Peter, please send donations to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter and/or Camp O-AT-KA. Please indicate, “In memory of Peter Powers”.

