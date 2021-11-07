SOUTH PORTLAND – Thomas H. Cook of South Portland died in his home on Oct. 23, 2021, at the age of 79.

He was born in Washington D.C., the son of Robert E. Cook and Mary E. Cook. Thomas served in the Army Reserves from 1966-1972, married Brenda J. Adams in 1969, and moved to Maine in 1971.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Kimberly A. SanGiovanni and Marylou A. Cook; and six grandchildren, Iris, Lily, JadeRose, Thomas, Clara, and Adelaide.

Thomas’ occupations included insurance salesman and business owner of Widow’s Walk Antiques in Scarborough. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, and refinishing antiques. The last of his days were spent caring for the flowers in his garden.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

