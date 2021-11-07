A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning when he was hit by a car in downtown Portland, police said in a news release.

The man was hit around 1:20 a.m around 555 Commercial Street in Portland, by a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Livermore Falls resident, David Singer, Portland Police Department spokesperson said in the release. The pedestrian, who was 68, was transported to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. More details were not immediately available.

Police are withholding the victim’s name while they work to contact his family, Singer said. The crash remains under investigation, and no charges had been filed as of Sunday evening.

This story will be updated.

