RICHMOND — Following a series of positive COVID-19 cases, all students in Richmond will have to find their own way to school beginning Monday through Nov. 16.

According to an announcement posted Sunday afternoon on the Regional School Unit 2 website, three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Richmond, but it is unclear if the cases relate to the district’s being unable to provide transportation.

Attempts to reach district officials Sunday were not successful.

Students at Marcia Buker Elementary and Richmond Middle and High School will have to rely on their own transportation, but the district is able to provide transportation to only prekindergarten students.

“Any student who is not in quarantine and can get rides to and from school are welcome to attend in person,” the post read.

It was unclear Sunday night how many students were in quarantine, if any.

Students who cannot make it to school will participate in remote learning, and teachers will be in contact with their students on the next steps, according to the post.

Chief James Donnell of the Richmond Police Department said via Facebook the department would help families with rides, if needed.

Currently, vaccines are not required for bus drivers, teachers or students.

Families needing school lunches while a student is home should contact Kathy Lord at 207-737-4348.

RSU 2, which enrolls students from Dresden, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Monmouth and Richmond, is not alone in experiencing transportation difficulties.

Earlier this year, Regional School Unit 38, which serves the Readfield area, has had transportation issues related to COVID-19, including a documented positive staff case in the transportation department.

The case did not affect bus routes, but the routes have been impacted throughout the current school year because of COVID-19 and a shortage of bus drivers.

Related Headlines Shortage of school bus drivers prompts districts to offer big incentives

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: