BROWNFIELD — A 3-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after she overdosed on heroin while left alone in a room at her home, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.
Deputies responded to a report of a child found unconscious in the living room of her home on Main Street. An investigation revealed the child had ingested heroin while she was left unattended, Chief Deputy James Urquhart wrote.
The girl’s mother, Josselyn Henry, 29, of Brownfield, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
The girl was taken to Bridgton Hospital by emergency personnel and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Urquhart.
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Major Crimes Unit of the Maine State Police.
