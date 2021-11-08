OAKLAND — Police investigating the death of a toddler last week found fentanyl, crack cocaine and other illicit drugs in an Oakland apartment where the child lived with his mother, State Police said Monday.

The mother of the child, 21-year-old Ashley Malloy, called 911 on Tuesday to report that her 14-month-old, Karson Malloy, was having a medical emergency.

The child was taken to Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release issued by State Police.

Investigators subsequently obtained a search warrant for the Oak Street apartment where Karson lived with his mother and found more than five pounds of fentanyl, more than a pound of crack in addition to methamphetamine and about $2,200 in cash, police said. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $700,000.

Malloy was charged Thursday with aggravated drug trafficking and later released on bond.

Authorities have not indicated how the child died. Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for State Police, said in the release that detectives are working with the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of Karson’s death.

Authorities waited nearly a week to inform the public of the child’s death and the drug seizure. Oakland police last week repeatedly declined to discuss the matter following the heavy police presence Tuesday in the area.

State Police detectives responded to the apartment at the request of Oakland police.

