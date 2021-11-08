Paula Cole

8 p.m. Saturday, Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $60, stonemountainartscenter.com; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $60, $15 for livestream, johnsonhall.org

You’ve got two chances to see Paula Cole this weekend with shows in Brownfield and Gardiner. In May, she released the album “American Quilt,” home to 11 songs that capture the history of American music with her interpretations of songs like “Wayfaring Stranger” and “Black Mountain Blues.” You’ll also likely hear some of her hits like “I Don’t Want to Wait” and “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” from her 1997 album “This Fire,” which won her a Grammy for best new artist.

The Boneheads

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $15 in advance, $20 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

Make no bones about it, Maine’s The Boneheads will knock your socks off which is something they’ve been doing for decades. Comprised of Bob Colwell (vocals, keys), Scott Eliot (bass, vocals, guitar), Dickie-Doo Hillis (drums, vocals) and Steve Jones (guitar, vocals), the band plays a mix of blues, country, Cajun, folk and rock. You’ll hear plenty of originals as well as some sensational covers, and if you need to kick up your heels and dance, it’s doubtful anyone will try and stop you.

Half Waif and Lightning Bug

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $14 day of show. space538.org

Her real name is Nandi Rose, and as Half Wait, she merges folk, pop and electronic music into her own unique sound that you’ll find entirely enthralling. The latest album, her fifth, is called “Mythopoetics.” Also on the bill is dream-pop trio Lightning Bug. Comprising Audrey Kang, Kevin Copeland and Logan Miley, you’ll float along with tracks from their latest album, “A Color of the Sky.” Between these two acts, you can expect to be mesmerized all night long.

