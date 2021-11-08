The NCAA on Monday set the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself.

The nation’s biggest and most influential governing body in college athletics released a draft of an 18 1/2-page constitution, cut down from 43 pages over the last three months at the direction of President Mark Emmert.

The rewritten constitution focuses more on the NCAA’s broader goals of athlete welfare than the previous version, which took a more granular approach.

Most important, it would provide Division I – the highest level of college sports that includes major college football and the 351 schools eligible for the lucrative men’s basketball tournament – the autonomy to reshape everything from how revenue is shared to how rules are made and enforced.

“Once we got into this, we really found out that many of the issues were the Division I level,” West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons, the chairman of the Division I Council and a member of the constitution committee, told the AP.

The goal is to have changes in place in less than a year.

“The ratification of a new constitution in January is the first step in the process of transforming NCAA governance,” said Jack DiGioia, chairman of the NCAA Board of Governors and the president of Georgetown. “A new constitution will provide the divisions the flexibility they need to act.”

The proposed new constitution still needs to go to the more than 1,200 member schools for feedback after next week’s scheduled special constitutional convention, and could be amended before it is put before the full membership for a vote in January.

The new constitution shrinks the NCAA’s highest governing body, the Board of Governors, from 21 members to nine and changes its duties.

“The question is going to be asked: What is the new role and responsibilities of the board of governance? That’s still all three divisions, but their priorities and what they would be doing would be just those very, very high level issues of the association, as opposed to some of the things they have been getting involved in right now,” Lyons said.

Emmert called the convention in August, not long after the Supreme Court hammered the NCAA in a ruling that left the association vulnerable to further legal challenges. It quickly became apparent a new constitution was merely the first phase of transforming the NCAA in a way that de-emphasizes the Indianapolis-based association and gives more power to schools and conferences.

The next phase figures to be more contentious, at least at the highest level of college sport.

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey and Ohio University Athletic Director Julie Cromer will lead the Division I Transformation Committee, which has already begun exploring ways to restructure.

Lyons is also a member of that committee.

“There’s a huge gap in Division I with schools roughly with $175 million budgets and schools with $4 million budgets,” Lyons said. “A lot of times we’ve tried to legislate from an equality standpoint. Is there possibly a new division? Is there a Division Four? Do some schools break away and make a Division Four, and what is the membership requirements?”

He added: “So those are the things that we’re really going to have to get to the granular spot, and some of those are going to be very difficult conversations to have.”

FOOTBALL

NEBRASKA: Scott Frost will remain coach at Nebraska after this season but with a restructured contract, Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced Monday.

The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost, including 3-7 this season, and his future has been the subject of speculation.

“In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Coach Frost,” Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract.”

Details of the new contract were not immediately disclosed. Frost originally signed a seven-year contract paying him $5 million per year. Two years ago, he received an extension through 2026.

Frost is a native Nebraskan and he was quarterback for the Huskers’ 1997 national championship team. He coached Central Florida to an undefeated season in 2017 before returning to Lincoln to take over a blue blood program that has not won a conference championship since 1999.

“I appreciate the confidence Trev Alberts has shown in me to continue to lead this program,” Frost said. “I love this state, this football program and am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at my alma mater.”

The Huskers are coming off a 26-17 home loss to No. 6 Ohio State that assured a fifth straight losing season, and fourth in a row under Frost. They play at No. 20 Wisconsin on Nov. 20.

FLORIDA: Quarterback Anthony Richardson, recovering from a concussion, injured a knee dancing in the team hotel the night before losing at South Carolina.

Coach Dan Mullen said Richardson was “gimping around” the football facility Monday. The Gators (4-5) host Samford (4-5) on Saturday.

Richardson had been cleared to play against the Gamecocks, who rolled to a 40-17 victory in which the Gators allowed a season-high 459 yards and their most points in series history.

But Richardson tweaked a knee busting a move and landed on the bench at South Carolina.

TEXAS TECH: Texas Tech named Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach, though he won’t take the job until the end of the season.

McGuire will be formally introduced Tuesday on the Lubbock campus. He will immediately join the Texas Tech athletic department while Sonny Cumbie continues to serve as interim head coach for the three remaining regular-season games and any bowl appearance.

McGuire will not finish his fifth season with 18th-ranked Baylor. He was hired by former Bears coach Matt Rhule and retained as associate head coach when Dave Aranda took over in 2020 after Rhule went to the NFL as coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Texas Tech fired Matt Wells last month in the middle of the former Utah State coach’s third season. Wells finished 13-17 with the Red Raiders, who were 5-3 when the move was made. They lost 52-21 at fourth-ranked Oklahoma in their only game since, and had their open date last weekend.

WASHINGTON: Washington suspended Coach Jimmy Lake for one game without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies’ game against Oregon.

Lake is suspended from all team activities for the week and will return to his coaching responsibilities on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as the interim coach for Saturday’s game against Arizona State.

Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward and then shoved Ruperake Fuavai during a brief skirmish on the Washington sideline in Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon. Fuavai appeared to be exchanging words with Oregon’s Jaylon Redd just before the incident with Lake.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

PITTSBURGH: Pittsburgh has suspended junior guard Ithiel Horton indefinitely following his arrest over the weekend on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

TEXAS TECH: Terrence Shannon Jr. will miss the season opener Tuesday night and be held out of games while the school reviews eligibility rules after the standout forward went through the NBA draft process over the summer before returning to campus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Texas Tech is withholding Shannon from competition to ensure there are no possible issues resulting from that process and that all NCAA rules were followed,” the school said. “Shannon will not compete until this review process is completed.”

GEORGIA: David Gale has joined Coach Tom Crean’s staff as associate to the head coach and director of basketball strategy.

Gale was the head coach of BC Nevezis Opibet in Lithuania in 2020-21 after two seasons coaching teams in Germany.

