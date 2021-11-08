The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown for at least one-to-two weeks because of the hamstring strain, Boston Coach Ime Udoka said after practice Monday. That’s all the Celtics know at this point, Udoka said, as he added “we’ll know more in a week or two.”

CELTICS UP NEXT WHO: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NBCSB

Boston, at 4-6, will need to pick up some wins without one of its most important players.

“He’s had it a few times,” Udoka said. “He knows his body pretty well, and he said it didn’t feel terrible but he did feel it. Obviously the tightness kept him out of the rest of the Miami game and (in Dallas), so it was something he had to get looked at. The strain showed a week or two, and he knew something. He was being overly-cautious himself because of his past history.”

Brown suffered the hamstring injury in Thursday’s win over Miami in the final play of the third quarter. He had to retreat back to the locker room, where he missed the rest of the game. Brown also sat in the loss to Dallas on Saturday as he returned to Boston to get further testing.

“We’ll know more in a week or two, but right now he’s out for a week or two,” Udoka said. “That’s a broad timeline.”

CAVALIERS: Guard Collin Sexton will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a knee injury on Sunday in a win over the New York Knicks.

Sexton got hurt in the second quarter of Cleveland’s 126-109 victory, which pushed the surprising Cavs to 7-4 this season.

The team said Sexton has a meniscus tear in his knee, which will require additional testing and evaluation. The Cavs did not say anything about surgery, and that Sexton’s status will updated accordingly.

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Sexton is averaging 16 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. The 22-year-old averaged 24.3 points in 60 games for Cleveland last season.

