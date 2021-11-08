‘Searching For Mr. Moon’

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Nov. 21. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $20 to $63. portlandstage.org

Portland Stage presents the world premiere of “Searching for Mr. Moon.” The one-person show stars its co-writer, Rich Topol, veteran of Broadway, film and television, and is a humorous yet touching take on his journey to fatherhood. When his daughter is born, he begins the search to replace the father he lost when he was 12. Redemption comes in the form of two people. The show is scored by the music of Lukas Foss, Leonard Bernstein and Glenn Gould. See it in person in Portland or stream it through Dec. 5.

‘Stoke The Fire’

7:30 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, $10 for ages 16 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Let’s face it, the snow will be flying soon enough, but there’s no need to wait because Teton Gravity Research presents a cinematic kickoff to winter with “Stoke The Fire.” You’ll see jaw-dropping ski and snowboarding footage, and if luck is on your side, you might win a prize from the likes of Sierra Nevada, Yeti, The North Face, Atomic and Volkl. What’s more, everyone in attendance has a chance at the grand prizes, including a trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

‘She Kills Monsters’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. Through Nov. 21. University of Southern Maine, Russell Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham, $16, $12 seniors, $7 non-USM students. usm.maine.edu.theatre

The University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre invites you to travel back to 1995, when songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise,” “Waterfalls” and “Creep” were all the rage on the radio. There, you’ll encounter the character of Agnes, who is desperately seeking her deceased little sister, Tilly. Tilly left behind a Dungeons and Dragons campaign that leads Agnes into a strange, secret world. With everything from murderous fairies, unkind ogres and plenty of ’90s pop culture, “She Kills Monsters” is a nod to the geek and warrior that lives within all of us.

A Drag Queen Christmas

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $36.50 to $151.50. statetheatreportland.com

Want to kick off your holidays on a sassy, a little bit naughty and totally fabulous note? Of course you do! Look no further than A Drag Queen Christmas at Portland’s State Theatre. With hosts Trinity The Tuck and Peppermint, you’ll be dazzled and delighted during musical numbers and other chestnuts of holiday magic. It’s never too early to drag yourself into the season.

