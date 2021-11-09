Brunswick’s Early Bird Sale will start at 7 a.m. and last all day. Eighteen downtown Brunswick businesses will be offering discounts and special offers, according to the Brunswick Downtown Association.
“What a great opportunity to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, get some great deals and support our local businesses,” Brunswick Downtown Association Executive Director Debora King said.
Visit brunswickdowntown.org/early-bird-sale and facebook.com/events/414286310302340 for more information.
