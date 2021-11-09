BOSTON — Life’s different in the league compared to college – especially when it comes to the paycheck. But when basketball becomes a livelihood, that’s a whole other set of adjustments.

UP NEXT WHO: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NBCSB

For a two-way guy like Sam Hauser, he also needs to travel frequently between the Celtics in Boston and the G League affiliate up in Portland. The Maine Celtics – formerly the Maine Red Claws – just swept a two-game series against the College Park Skyhawks. Hauser scored 27 points in the opener and 17 points in the second game.

“Being able to play basketball in real live game settings just only gets you better,” Hauser said of the G League. “Being a rookie with a really veteran team, sometimes it’s tough to get reps in practice while I’m here. So it’s good for me when I go down there to fully practice, get a lot of minutes in the games and just really work on my game.”

Hauser will see a lot more bouncing around in the next few weeks. He needs to shuttle between Boston and Maine quite a bit where his schedule will be based on availability. Hauser is set to be with the team for Wednesday’s game against the Raptors then it’ll be right back in Maine for a pair of games.

“In Maine, I’m able to get a lot more reps up there and obviously play in more game-like settings,” Hauser said. “I think that’s what’s best for me in my development on that side of the floor. I think I’ve gotten better, even from summer league. So just going to continue to grow.”

WHILE CELTICS COACH Ime Udoka said during the preseason that he was going to name a pair of captains, that won’t be the case for this season after all.

Between the chaos COVID-19 caused during the preseason and other issues, Udoka said captaincy is in the “rearview” now. The expectation was for the Celtics to have two captains, with Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to be part of that conversation.

But at this point, the season’s already 10 games old and the Celtics are getting used to their current iteration of players.

“They all (lead) in different ways,” Udoka said Tuesday. “Jayson is a guy who does it on the court every day here, maybe not as vocal as other guys but Al and Marcus do it in their own way and Jaylen brings some as well. It’s something I haven’t thought about as much as far as initially in the season due to the circumstances.”

The Celtics haven’t had a captain since Rajon Rondo during the 2014-15 season at the beginning of the Brad Stevens era. Stevens didn’t re-name a captain after Rondo was traded, leaving that vacancy open for years.

That closes the door on that leadership angle as the Celtics look to sift through a 4-6 start to the season. There has already been some off-court drama with Smart’s comments about Brown and Tatum needing to pass more. But the players and Udoka said they’ve talked through those issues Smart brought up.

The Celtics have also downplayed whether they want to be named captain or not. Smart said during the preseason “it wouldn’t matter to me” if he was named a captain.

“It’s just a title; anybody can be a captain,” Smart said. “We’re all captains out there. We lead and we show our captainism in different ways. I don’t think it was a problem last year because we didn’t have captains. We’re all grown here. Gotta go ahead and do your job, plain and simple.”

THE CELTICS ARE getting another crack at the Raptors at home on Wednesday. It’s the third time this season the Celtics have seen the Raptors, including the preseason.

Wednesday’s game also means the Celtics can fix their mistakes from the home opener. The Celtics were booed off their home court after an embarrassing blowout loss to Toronto. Now they get a chance to atone for those mistakes.

“It shows areas that we can improve on,” Udoka said of the rematch. “That probably was the low-effort game of the year at that point. … Lots of things we can clean up offensively. Match their physicality, keep them off the offensive glass and be in better shape. It’s good to have some familiarity.”