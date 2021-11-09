More than 21,000 ballots are being recounted by hand starting Tuesday morning to decide the winner of an at-large race for Portland City Council that ended in a tie last week.

Brandon Mazer was named the winner over Roberto Rodriguez in a drawing of lots in front of City Hall on Nov. 3. It was a dramatic, though technical, moment preceding the recount, since only the loser could request a recount.

Last Tuesday’s election is believed to be the first time in U.S. history that a ranked-choice election ended in a tie.

The recount of 21,484 ballots is taking place on the Eastern Waterfront at Ocean Gateway and is expected to take a day or two. It began just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with both candidates present at the start.

The votes being reviewed include 4,226 inactive ballots, which means either the ballot did not contain a vote for any candidate still in the race or was an overvote, with two candidates marked in the same round. Nearly 2,100 ballots were inactive in the first round of voting.

In that first round, Rodriguez, a 42-year-old school board member and urban farming business owner who was favored by progressive groups, received 273 more first round votes than Mazer, a 35-year-old attorney and planning board chairman who was backed by Mayor Kate Snyder. The instant runoff that followed ended in an exact tie, with Rodriguez and Mazer each receiving 8,529 votes.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, as the sun splashed into through the glass-walled waterfront conference center, City Clerk Kathy Jones and her staff wheeled in three cartloads of ballots contained in locked metal boxes. Jones took inventory of the 35 bright red boxes as attorneys for both campaigns looked on.

Each campaign brought 10 people to conduct the recount, which is being overseen by the city clerk. Shortly after 8 a.m., a city staff member directed ballot counters to lock up their cell phones and personal items before crossing the line to begin the count.

At around 8:20, each counter was asked to sign in, with counters for each campaign sitting across from one another.

On each table, there were three bins – for Mazer, Rodriguez and the other two candidates who ran for the council seat. Jones explained that counters would first focus on first place votes, placing each in an appropriate bin. The ballots would be placed in piles of 50 by one counter and verified by the other counter.

After that, the counters will work their way through the other bin, placing valid votes in later rounds of voting into the appropriate bins.

Jones said that any questionable ballots will be taken by city clerks to the attorneys representing the candidates for a final determination.

Attorneys for each side huddled with their respective teams of counters before the hand count began.

This will be the second recount in the last year. Last November, the People First Portland campaign requested a recount after one of its four referendums lost by less than 1 percent. That recount took place in the Portland Expo and it took nearly two days to hand count more than 39,000 ballots. In the end, the recount confirmed that the measure was defeated and the vote margin grew from 222 to 273.

This is likely the closest council election since 1999, when Ethan Strimling lost the four-way race to incumbent Philip Dawson by 24 votes on election night. In that case, 35 votes were disputed, because voters had marked the line for a write-in candidate without filling in a name.

The dispute went to the City Council, which voted 5-3 to award the disputed votes to Strimling because his name appeared above the write-in line.

Dawson filed a lawsuit, one councilor said that he would like to reconsider his decision, and Strimling announced that he would withdraw, citing the public perception of a stolen election.

This story will be updated.

