CLEVELAND — The Browns didn’t have much time to celebrate their biggest win this season before being hit with another off-field issue.

Star running back Nick Chubb is being placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive and could miss this week’s game at New England, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

One of the NFL’s best backs, Chubb is going on the list along with rookie running back Demetric Felton, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the transaction official.

It’s still possible Chubb and Felton, who are both vaccinated, could play against the Patriots this week as long as they’re symptom free and have two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

ESPN first reported Chubb’s status.

Last week, the Browns (5-4) had to deal with a major distraction caused by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was excused from the team and then released. Cleveland tuned out the Beckham drama and played its most complete game on Sunday while blowing out the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16.

With Kareem Hunt on injured reserve and out indefinitely with a calf injury, the Browns currently have just one healthy running back – D’Ernest Johnson.

Chubb rushed for 137 yards and scored two touchdowns in Sunday’s 41-16 win at Cincinnati. One of the scores was a 70-yard run on which he was clocked at 21.1 mph. The 25-year-old Chubb has 721 yards and six touchdowns this season despite missing two games with a calf injury.

• Wyatt Teller’s alligator-carrying, defender-crushing days with the Browns will continue for a few more years.

The massive, mauling right guard signed a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with Cleveland that could keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

Teller’s deal includes $28 million guaranteed, and his yearly average makes him the NFL’s second-highest paid guard.

PACKERS: Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive.

Rodgers spoke Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after discussing on the same outlet his reasons for avoiding a vaccine. Rodgers tested positive Wednesday, was unavailable to play in the Packers’ 13-7 loss Sunday at Kansas City and remains quarantined in his Green Bay home.

“I shared an opinion that’s polarizing,” Rodgers said. “I get it. And I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of, those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »