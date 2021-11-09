Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Sat. 11/13 3:30 p.m. Broadband Committee Meeting
Tues. 11/16 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School
Wed. 11/17 6 p.m. Select Board
Thur. 11/18 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 11/11 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trail Subcommittee
Mon. 11/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council and Lands and Conservation Commission Workshop
Wed. 11/17 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Wed. 11/17 4 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee
Wed. 11/17 6:30 p.m. Library Advisory Board Prince Memorial Library
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 11/16 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee
Wed. 11/17 4:30 p.m. Finance Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 11/11 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
Fri. 11/12 6 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Ad Hoc Committee
Mon. 11/15 6 p.m. Police Advisory Committee Town Hall
Mon. 11/15 6:30 p.m. Sewer District 43 South Freeport Road
Wed. 11/17 5 p.m. Project Review Board Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Mon. 11/15 3 p.m. Cemetery Commission Town Hall
Mon. 11/15 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Wescustogo
Mon. 11/15 6:45 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee Wescustogo
Tues. 11/16 7 p.m. Select Board Town Hall
Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Wescustogo
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 11/15 7 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Public Hearing Mallett Hall
Tues. 11/16 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Tues. 11/16 6:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Plan Committee Mallett Hall
Wed. 11/17 6 p.m. Planning Board Mallett Hall
Thur. 11/18 6 p.m. Republican Committee Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri. 11/12 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Work Group
Mon. 11/15 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Log Cabin
Wed. 11/17 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing/Branding Subgroup Community Room
Wed. 11/17 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee Community Room
Thur. 11/18 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin
Thur. 11/18 7 p.m. School Committee High School
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Woodlands homeowners sue Falmouth over sewer line
-
Times Record
Bath Area BackPack Program looking to raise $30K to fight hunger
-
Times Record
Bowdoin College highlighted in 2021 Sustainable Campus Index
-
Local & State
A 1-in-100-million lobster is caught in Casco Bay
-
Times Record
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick hosts event to honor supporters