Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Sat. 11/13 3:30 p.m. Broadband Committee Meeting

Tues. 11/16 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School

Wed. 11/17 6 p.m. Select Board

Thur. 11/18 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 11/11 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trail Subcommittee

Mon. 11/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council and Lands and Conservation Commission Workshop

Wed. 11/17 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Wed. 11/17 4 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Wed. 11/17 6:30 p.m. Library Advisory Board Prince Memorial Library

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 11/16 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Wed. 11/17 4:30 p.m. Finance Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 11/11 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall

Fri. 11/12 6 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Ad Hoc Committee

Mon. 11/15 6 p.m. Police Advisory Committee Town Hall

Mon. 11/15 6:30 p.m. Sewer District 43 South Freeport Road

Wed. 11/17 5 p.m. Project Review Board Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon. 11/15 3 p.m. Cemetery Commission Town Hall

Mon. 11/15 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Wescustogo

Mon. 11/15 6:45 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee Wescustogo

Tues. 11/16 7 p.m. Select Board Town Hall

Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 11/15 7 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Public Hearing Mallett Hall

Tues. 11/16 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Tues. 11/16 6:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Plan Committee Mallett Hall

Wed. 11/17 6 p.m. Planning Board Mallett Hall

Thur. 11/18 6 p.m. Republican Committee Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 11/12 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Work Group

Mon. 11/15 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Log Cabin

Wed. 11/17 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing/Branding Subgroup Community Room

Wed. 11/17 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee Community Room

Thur. 11/18 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin

Thur. 11/18 7 p.m. School Committee High School

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: