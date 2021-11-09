Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Sat.  11/13  3:30 p.m.  Broadband Committee Meeting

Tues.  11/16  6 p.m.  School Committee  Chebeague Island School

Wed.  11/17  6 p.m.  Select Board

Thur.  11/18  3:30 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  11/11  5 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trail Subcommittee

Mon.  11/15  6:30 p.m.  Town Council and Lands and Conservation Commission Workshop

Wed.  11/17  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  11/17  4 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Wed.  11/17  6:30 p.m.  Library Advisory Board  Prince Memorial Library

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  11/16  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Wed.  11/17  4:30 p.m.  Finance Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  11/11  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Fri.  11/12  6 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Ad Hoc Committee

Mon.  11/15  6 p.m.  Police Advisory Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  11/15  6:30 p.m.  Sewer District  43 South Freeport Road

Wed.  11/17  5 p.m.  Project Review Board  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon.  11/15  3 p.m.  Cemetery Commission  Town Hall

Mon.  11/15  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability  Wescustogo

Mon.  11/15  6:45 p.m.  Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee  Wescustogo

Tues.  11/16  7 p.m.  Select Board  Town Hall

Thur.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  11/15  7 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Public Hearing  Mallett Hall

Tues.  11/16  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Tues.  11/16  6:30 p.m.  Capital Improvement Plan Committee  Mallett Hall

Wed.  11/17  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Mallett Hall

Thur.  11/18  6 p.m.  Republican Committee  Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  11/12  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Work Group

Mon.  11/15  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Log Cabin

Wed.  11/17  9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing/Branding Subgroup  Community Room

Wed.  11/17  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee  Community Room

Thur.  11/18  7 p.m.  Town Council  Log Cabin

Thur.  11/18  7 p.m.  School Committee  High School

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

