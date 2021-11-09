Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is facing a possible suspension after he was ejected Monday night for a retaliatory foul in response to a flagrant foul by Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris.

Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, was dribbling the ball up the court with under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Denver’s 113-96 home victory when Morris delivered an intentional foul meant to stop the fast break at midcourt. Morris delivered a forearm shiver to Jokic’s exposed ribs, sending the three-time all-star staggering backward. Jokic gathered himself and made a beeline for Morris, winding up to send the veteran forward, who had his back turned, tumbling face first to the court with a strong body blow.

Players and coaches from both teams immediately intervened to prevent further escalation, as Morris remained down and in pain. The officials eventually ejected both Jokic, who received an unsportsmanlike foul and a technical foul, and Morris, who was hit with a flagrant foul 2, for contact deemed unnecessary and excessive. Heat guard Jimmy Butler also received a technical foul for jawing in the aftermath of the physical exchange.

“It’s a stupid play,” Jokic said. “I feel bad. I’m not supposed to react that way. It’s in the middle of the game, I got hit. I thought it was just going to be a take foul. He bumped me. I think it was a dirty play. Then I just needed to protect myself. … His head snapped back. I feel really bad. It was a reaction. It’s a bad move.”

Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra called Jokic’s foul “absolutely uncalled for” and said that it was a “very dangerous, dirty play.” He added that Morris, who walked off the court under his own power after a stretcher was initially requested by medical personnel, was “moving around” in the locker room after the game.

While Morris didn’t address reporters following the game, Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. noted on Twitter that Jokic had blindsided his twin brother.

“Waited till bro turned his back [shake my head],” Marcus Morris wrote. “NOTED.”

Jokic, 26, departed with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in 33 minutes. The Serbian big man is one of the league’s most indispensable players; he leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Denver improved to 6-4 with the win, but Jokic could receive a multigame suspension given the severity of his foul and the possibility for injury. The Nuggets, who are without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. because of injuries, will host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Jokic, who enjoyed perfect availability in each of the past two seasons, hasn’t missed a game since April 7, 2019.

Jokic was previously ejected from a season-ending loss to the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the 2021 playoffs after he appeared to strike Cameron Payne in the face and shoulder while delivering a hard foul.

