Only one floor of the two new four-story buildings on Route 1 in Falmouth remains to be filled after a high-end retailer and professional offices recently signed on, according to Compass Commercial Brokers.

Construction is on track for completion before the end of the year and the businesses can move in “in the first quarter of 2022,” Compass President and CEO Steven Baumann said.

The Sicilian Table restaurant will take up the first floor of the 26,000-square-foot building at 257 Route 1 and will be joined by the Lanman Rayne Nelson Reade law firm on the second floor and a portion of the third. The remainder of third floor will be leased by an undisclosed office user. Guilford-based Puritan Medical Products will occupy the fourth floor.

“Sicilian Table is going to be a phenomenal restaurant,” Baumann said. “With 24-foot high, soaring ceilings and a really nice outdoor seating area. The landscaping and groundwork will tie everything together.”

Sicilian Table owner Ed Manganello, the proprietor of Royal River Grill in Yarmouth and Tuscan Table in South Portland, did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Falmouth Shopping Center project almost full

In the building adjacent to Bath Savings, Chase Bank and an undisclosed high-end retailer will take up the first floor. On the second floor, an insurance company that’s relocating from out-of-state will take half the floor, and an undisclosed doctor’s office will take up the rest of the floor. The top floor will be leased for executive offices of a construction company and a real estate company.

The only floor in that building that hasn’t been spoken for is the third floor. An investment firm and a mortgage company are interested in taking portions of that floor, but have yet to sign the letters of intent, Baumann said. About five other office tenants also have expressed interest, he said.

“This development in commercial activity is not only going to bring a lot of business to our retailers and restaurants, but it will also bring people here, we won’t just be a ‘pass-through town,'” Baumann said. “The other major component is that more commercial space creates more revenue for the town and it helps the homeowners.”

Route 1 underwent zoning changes in 2013 in an effort to “to increase business, residential, and lifestyle activities along the town’s primary commercial corridor and improve traffic management and traffic safety for all types of transportation,” according to the town’s Route One South Concept Infrastructure Plan.

“If you build one-story buildings, you use up a lot of land. More efficient land use is multi-story buildings and mixed-uses so parking lots can be shared,” Falmouth Director of Economic Development Theo Holtwijk said. “People will also have more of an ability to walk between multiple facilities. All of this fits into a larger vision that this town has had for about a decade to introduce more mixed uses and make the town more pedestrian-friendly.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: