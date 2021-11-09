York County Emergency Management Agency will host walk-in pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children from 3 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays at 1364 Main St. – at The Center for Shopping – in Sanford, beginning Friday, Nov. 12.
The clinic will be open for 5- to 11-year-old children only, though EMA personnel say boosters will be available for parents or guardians accompanying children to the clinic. Pfizer Pediatric vaccines, which have been approved for children in that age group, will be available. The U.S. CDC approved the Pfizer Pediatric vaccine in early November.
Clinics for those 12 and older and for adults are from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 am. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The clinic is currently offering Pfizer, Moderna, J & J, and boosters. Walk-ins and appointments, which may be made at 207-324-1578, are accepted.
For additional information, go to: https://yorkcountymaine.gov/emergency-management
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled by York County EMA
-
Nation & World
Max Cleland dies; senator and veteran lost limbs in Vietnam
-
Local & State
Hand recount underway in tied Portland City Council race
-
Local & State
Maine reports 938 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period, 8 deaths
-
Times Record
Brunswick’s all-day Early Bird Sale is Saturday, Nov. 13