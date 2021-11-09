York County Emergency Management Agency will host walk-in pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children from 3 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays at 1364 Main St. – at The Center for Shopping – in Sanford, beginning Friday, Nov. 12.

The clinic will be open for 5- to 11-year-old children only, though EMA personnel say boosters will be available for parents or guardians accompanying children to the clinic. Pfizer Pediatric vaccines, which have been approved for children in that age group, will be available. The U.S. CDC approved the Pfizer Pediatric vaccine in early November.

Clinics for those 12 and older and for adults are from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 am. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The clinic is currently offering Pfizer, Moderna, J & J, and boosters. Walk-ins and appointments, which may be made at 207-324-1578, are accepted.

For additional information, go to: https://yorkcountymaine.gov/emergency-management

