SOCCER

CBS, which has the U.S.-English language rights to the Americans’ World Cup qualifier at Jamaica next week, said Tuesday it will make the Nov. 16 match available only on its Paramount+ subscription streaming service.

CBS announced in March it had reached an agreement with IMG and Mediapro to acquire rights to qualifiers in North and Central America and the Caribbean that included all of the U.S. road matches except for the game at Mexico on March 24, 2022. CBS separately acquired that game, too.

Fox and ESPN share rights to U.S. home games, and ESPN2 will televise Friday’s qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati.

Telemundo and Universo, part of NBCUniversal, have U.S. Spanish-language rights to six of the seven U.S. road qualifiers. The March match at Mexico will be televised by Univision.

The CBS Sports Network televised the opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Sept. 2 while CBS also streamed the game on Paramount. The 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 8 and the 1-1 draw at Panama on Oct. 10 were available with English commentary only on the streaming service.

Fox broadcast the 1-1 draw against Canada on Sept. 5, and ESPN’s networks broadcast the 2-0 home win over Jamaica on Oct. 7 and the 2-1 victory over visiting Costa Rica on Oct. 13. The home games were broadcast with Spanish commentary by UniMás and TUDN.

• Germany defender Niklas Süle has tested positive for the coronavirus and four more players are in quarantine as a precaution ahead of World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia.

Team director Oliver Bierhoff said Tuesday that Süle was fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms. Süle also tested positive for COVID-19 a year ago.

Germany has already qualified for next year’s World Cup. The team hosts Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg on Thursday and then plays Armenia in Yerevan on Sunday.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: After 50 years, the European Tour by name is no more.

Starting in 2022, it will be rebranded as the DP World Tour in a deal that is set to double the total prize money to more than $200 million.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said the title change better reflects the global nature of the tour.

On the 2022 schedule, only 23 of the 47 events will be staged on European soil.

TENNIS

UPPER AUSTRIA LADIES LINZ: Chinese qualifier Xinyu Wang upset U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-7 (0), 7-5 in the second round in Linz, Austria.

The 18-year-old Briton, who was the top seed at a WTA event for the first time, held serve in the opening game but lost the next six, while winning just two points on the 106th-ranked Wang’s serve.

Wang next plays Alison Riske. The eighth-seeded American defeated Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-4.

NEXT GEN FINALS: Americans Brandon Nakashima and Sebastian Korda and favorite Carlos Alcaraz of Spain all won on the opening day in Milan.

Alcaraz took just 75 minutes to beat Holger Rune of Denmark 4-3 (6), 4-2, 4-0, seeing out the group match with a crosscourt volley to take the final game and set to love.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz has moved more than 100 places up the rankings this season to No. 32 and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

The eight-man tournament for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour has a round-robin format. Also in Group A, Nakashima took less than 90 minutes to beat Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina 4-1, 3-4 (3), 4-1, 4-0.

STOCKHOLM OPEN: Andy Murray beat qualifier Viktor Durasovic of Norway 6-1, 7-6 (7) to set up a second-round match with top-seeded Jannik Sinner in Stockholm.

HIGH SCHOOLS

CROSS COUNTRY: A Michigan high school runner who finished second in a state championship race was disqualified for expressing four-letter words of joy as he crossed the finish line.

Garrett Winter, a senior at Parchment High School, ran the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 27 seconds, a personal best. But officials said his profanities Saturday at the end of the Division 2 race violated a national rule that governs conduct in high school running.

Cody Inglis, assistant director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, said Winter’s words could be heard 50 yards away.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »