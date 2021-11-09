LINCOLN, Neb. — Isabelle Bourne was one of five players in double figures with 17 points as Nebraska beat the University of Maine in a women’s basketball season opener on Tuesday.

Anne Simon had 14 points, while Maeve Carroll had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Black Bears. Maine fell behind 28-8 in the first quarter, then was outscored 30-9 in the third quarter.

Bella Cravens had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Ashley Scoggin and Annika Stewart each added 12 points, while Sam Haiby had 10.

(4) MARYLAND 97, LONGWOOD 67: Angel Reese had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Terrapins to a victory over the Lancers in College Park, Maryland.

The Terrapins return all five starters from a season ago, although one of them, guard Diamond Miller, missed this game with knee soreness. Maryland still had five players in double figures. Freshman Shyanne Sellers scored 17 points and Ashley Owusu and Mimi Collins had 16 apiece.

Kyla McMakin scored 22 points for Longwood.

(12) IOWA STATE 65, OMAHA 38: Lexi Donarski scored 18 points, making six 3-pointers, Ashley Joens added 15 points and the Cyclones beat the Mavericks in Ames, Iowa, in a season opener for both teams.

Donarski, the Big 12 freshman of the year last season, was 6 of 12 from distance and Joens, who led the conference and ranked fifth nationally with 24.2 points per game last season, went 3 for 9. Omaha didn’t make its first 3-pointer until early in the fourth and finished 2 for 10.

Iowa State trailed 12-11 after the first quarter but held Omaha to six points in the second quarter and nine points in the third to build a 45-27 lead.

