Apple and pumpkin pie sale – Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $15 per pie. Order by Sunday, Nov. 14 by calling the church office at 854-9157, option 4, or email [email protected] Pick up from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Gorham. Craft tables, bake sale with cookies, breads, pies, whoopie pies, baked beans, RADA knives, door swags, raffle for quilt or $100 gift card to Pit Stop Fuel and a basket full of goodies. Lunch available with fish chowder, sandwiches, sweets and drinks.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., West Cumberland United Methodist Church, corner of Blackstrap and 5 Upper Methodist roads, Cumberland. Handicrafts, silent auction, and “the best” cookie walk. Lunch will be available.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. More than 10 vendors with fine crafts and unique products, baked goods, books, wreaths, plus church fundraising tables. Take-out lunch will be available.

Christmas marketplace – Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Great selection of fresh greens and a wide variety of baked goods, including cookies, breads, pies and candy. Don’t forget to pick up a couple of jars of Wanda’s wonderful homemade pickles; plenty of handcrafted gift ideas for your family, friends and even your pets.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Hand-knit and hand-sewn items including mittens, scarves and aprons; jewelry; baked goods and a Christmas Shoppe.

