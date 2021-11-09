WINTHROP — Superintendent Jim Hodgkin and the Winthrop Public School Committee called an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the steps forward in light of multiple COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the academic year.

In a memo to school committee members, Hodgkin said the school system had reached outbreak status within the first few weeks of school, the number of positive cases has been in the double digits since Sept. 12 and the district’s staff is experiencing a high level of stress.

“Our goal is to slow the spread, and right now it feels like we are not doing that,” he wrote. “We need to consider options. The (Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention) is saying we should consider an extended closing of school.”

On Tuesday, Kelli Deveaux, the spokesperson at the Department of Education, said Winthrop Grade School is currently in an outbreak.

He outlined possible steps the district could take that will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. They are:

• Do nothing at this time, noting the district has already changed Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 to remote learning days.

• Change Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 to “no school days” and add them to the end of the school year calendar.

• Make the week Nov. 15 through Nov. 19 remote in addition to Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

• Make the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 remote since families might travel out of state for the holiday.

• Starting Jan. 5, make all Wednesdays an early release day, except for weeks that are not five day school weeks.

Hodgkin noted the school district has “implemented every CDC recommendation to try and slow down the spread of COVID-19.” The Winthrop Public Schools have universal masking, social distancing of at least 3 feet, assigned seating, sanitization, pool testing and air quality improvements.

In his memo, Hodgkin said the best information available to the district suggest that relaxing any of the strategies to slow down the spread will only increase the number of cases, and that should not be considered.

He also recommended making the Winthrop Kid’s Club a school-sponsored activity so the club is required to follow the school’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“We have been saying (as has the CDC) that our schools are the safest place for our students and staff to be,” Hodgkin wrote. “However, the spread has not slowed down and the stress is growing exponentially.”

According to the DOE, the 2021 enrollment for the Winthrop Public Schools is 816 students across the three schools.

The meeting Tuesday night will be livestreamed via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. and held in person at the town office.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: