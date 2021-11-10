The field hockey season came to a painful end for Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough last week, one win shy of the state final.

In Class A South, Scarborough, the No. 2 seed, took on top-ranked Cheverus, last Wednesday at Freeport High School in the regional final. The Stags handed the Red Storm their only regular season loss, 1-0, back on Sept. 16. The rematch would be a thriller as well.

After Cheverus went on top in the third quarter, Scarborough pulled even 30 seconds into the fourth period, as Daisy Stone’s hard drive from outside the circle was tipped by Lili Stone and went in near the right post, but Taylor Tory scored her second goal with 10:57 to go and the Stags closed out a 2-1 victory, ending the Red Storm’s season at 16-2.

“It was a great game,” said Scarborough coach Kerry Mariello. “Their midfield is super strong. The hits weren’t there and we couldn’t seem to thread that needle there. We struggled getting into that circle. But we did have those chances.”

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth, enjoying its best season since 2000, took the No. 2 seed into last week’s regional final, also in Freeport, against surprise finalist, No. 5 Leavitt, which had upset perennial powerhouse York in the semifinal round.

The Hornets, who would go on to win the state championship, stymied the Capers’ attack and limited them to just two shots on cage. Leavitt scored twice in the second half to prevail, 2-0.

“They had their sticks low,” said Cape Elizabeth junior forward Grace Gray. “But I think our team played really well together and we’re just going to come back next year.”

“It was physical and it was tough to get the ball up the field,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Maura Bisogni. “This is our first playoff run like this in a while, so we were a little nervous at the start before we settled in, but they played well. They shut us down offensively.

“It was such a fun season. I am so proud of the team. They really have been putting in the work for the past two years and it was great to see what they have been working so hard for come into fruition. They work really hard on the field but also put in a lot of work and time making sure the field hockey team dynamic is positive and supportive. I think that gives them a great space to go for their goals and improve. It was also a great season to watch them show their mental fortitude. Three double-overtime wins in one week is no small feat and I think will become embedded in the history of the program.

“We are graduating five great seniors who all are skilled and physically strong and we will feel that loss. We do, however, have a very strong junior class. We also have a huge sophomore class that has been patiently waiting and working for their time to come. I think the fact that we have fielded a full JV team for the past two years will serve us well next season.”

Press Herald staff writer Mike Lowe contributed to this story.

