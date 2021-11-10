It’s beginning to look a lot like– woah, hold on, wait a minute. It’s the holiday season already?! Late September feels like last week and somehow we’re in the second week of November. Well, as the old saying goes: “Time flies when you’re about to enter the third calendar year of a worldwide pandemic and everyone is short-staffed so you’re constantly readjusting everything you do.” Oh wait, that’s not how it goes.

The phrase of course is “time flies when you’re having fun,” but several business leaders I’ve spoken to recently, have been too stressed out to call anything “fun.” As a community, we need a good holiday season this year. I don’t mean that in a regional-business sense, but more in a sprit-of-the-community sense.

Here’s the worst kept secret: everyone is tired. There’s actually a good reason for that. We have been in crisis management mode for 22 months since this pandemic started and that’s not a state anyone should be living in. We don’t always think of it in those terms, but we’re managing a major health crisis and even if you’re not on the front lines, somewhere in your life, you’re feeling the effects of it. Humans are not meant to live in a constant state of stress, and we all need a break from it.

That’s why the holiday season is so important this year. There are more signs than ever that we need to find common ground and come together as a society, and local community events are a great way to do that.

Here are three events that will, at the very least distract you, and at the very best, will help get you in the holiday spirit:

Brunswick Downtown Association’s Early Bird Sale, Nov. 13

The traditional second weekend of November holiday sale is back in Brunswick with the BDA’s Early Bird Sale happening all day this Saturday, Nov. 13. Many businesses have extended their promotions to all day sales, but several have opted for the traditional early bird gets the worm — I mean better — discounts. Like Wild Oats which is doing 20% off physical gift cards from 8-9 a.m., which drops to 15% off at 9 a.m., 10% at 10 a.m. and by 11 a.m. it is gone. Wild Oats will be offering e-gift cards at 20% from Midnight to Midnight on the 13th at wildoatsbakery.com with promo code “EARLYBIRD.” Another example: Hatch on Maine is offering 20% discounts from 7-10 a.m. and 15% off all day after 10 a.m.

You can find the details on all of the deals at www.brusnwickdowntown.org While on their site don’t miss the information on the expanded downtown lighting this year and Santa coming to town on Nov. 27.

Old Fashioned Christmas coming to Bath beginning Nov. 27

Main Street Bath is working hard to promote all of the great businesses in downtown Bath that’ll be participating in this year’s Old Fashioned Christmas in Bath. The events begin with Santa coming to town on Saturday, Nov. 27, which kicks off weeks of activities.

Bright Night Bath, a local favorite, will be on Friday, Dec. 10 and the Santa ATV parade will be the following day on Saturday, Dec. 11. Of course, the holiday isn’t complete without the trolley and caroling happening every Friday and Saturday in December up until Christmas Eve. Because of the way the holiday falls they won’t be doing the trolleying and caroling on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day so plan out which of the other three weekends you want to carol with your friends and family.

The best way to stay up-to-date is by checking out the Main Street Bath Facebook page or by visiting the revamped www.visitbath.com website which is in the process of being reloaded with twelve months of activities and great new content, too.

Midcoast Tree Festival is Nov.19-21 and Nov. 26-28

Then there is the event nearest and dearest to my heart, the Midcoast Tree Festival which our chamber runs along with Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels and All Saints Parish. I’ll have a full profile in next week’s column but here are a few updates on where we stand nine days out:

Check out our new website at www.MidcoastTreeFestival.com This was designed by Jean Palmer, and managed by Sarah Brown, and it’s gorgeous. The info in there right now includes the event dates, times, sponsors, volunteer info and general event information. Once the trees get set up on the day before the event opens we’ll update the site to include all of the trees you can win.

The volunteer link is active now and we need 15-20 volunteers per day to help us sell tickets and greet guests. Check out the Midcoast Tree Festival Facebook page or the new website for the link

Entertainers unite! We still have some entertainment slots to fill for those that want spread holiday cheer to local families. We’re looking for family-friendly entertainers who want to share their gift of music.

Children’s crafts are back and we’ll have concessions too, thanks to our 2021 Café Sponsor, Knights of Columbus of Brunswick.

Thank you to our 2021 Media Sponsor Mainely Chiropractic

Thank you to the over 20 tree sponsors who have already signed up (still have room for 10-12 more- e-mail me at [email protected] )

Non-profits, we still have 8 wreath slots open for those who want to make a decorative wreath for the event

Opening night is Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. and it’s our late night, until 8 p.m. Most other days are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for closing day, Nov. 28, which closes at 2 p.m. because we draw the winners at 3 p.m.; tickets are 50 cents apiece

We will have daily 50/50 draws

Cory the Elf is making update videos which are available on the MTF Facebook page

More updates and major event announcements next week!

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

