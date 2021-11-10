For the second straight year, Maine’s state park campground attendance reached historic levels during the coronavirus pandemic with a record-number 315,000 campers this year – a 12-percent increase from 2020, according to preliminary state figures.

Last year, Maine’s 12 state park campgrounds saw an 8 percent increase in visitors from 2019 to establish a new record of 270,794. In 2021, an additional 34,638 visitors came to state parks from Aroostook County to Cobscook Bay and as far south as Sebago Lake to get outside to sleep, cook and commune around campfires.

The campgrounds were running at near capacity in the core summer months of July and August, said Rex Turner, the outdoor recreation planner at the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

“Significant growth in camping in the shoulder seasons is largely responsible for driving up overall camping use figures. In the primary season, we are really running full bore,” Turner said. “We don’t have a lot of unused space. And camp sites at the public lands (which are on a first-come, first-serve basis), while we don’t have numbers for them, also are seeing a lot of camping use across the board.

“And it’s not like before the pandemic there was a trickle of use. It was growing then. But the pandemic sort of threw fuel on the fire.”

The shoulder season at state park campgrounds runs from mid-May through June and then in the fall from September through mid-October. Most state park campgrounds are closed during winter, although a handful offer winter camping on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Every year, weather impacts the summer camping season, Turner noted. Yet in 2021, despite the fact much of Maine recorded the rainiest July in more than a century, many still embraced the camping lifestyle.

State park campground reservations can be made each year in early February, when the online reservation system opens. Turner said the bureau’s staff expects a busy rush to reserve campsites again in 2022.

