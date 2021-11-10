YARMOUTH – Susan “Susie Q” Morrison, 73, of Yarmouth, died peacefully Saturday, Nov 6, 2021, surrounded by family.

She was born March 30, 1948 to Mary and William Mathes of Falmouth. She graduated from Falmouth high school and pursued a career helping others by working in the Maine Medical Center lab, being a Home Health CNA, and ended her career as a receptionist and scheduler at Mercy Hospital. She had the joy of retiring in 2016.

Susan was married to Roger Morrison in 1973, spending 48 years together. They lived in Yarmouth, where they raised their two sons.

She will be remembered for her infectious smile, caring personality, and thoughtfulness. She always remembered birthdays, special events and would even provide her family with candy or a little gift on every holiday or special occasion. Susan was known for her love of bright colors and eclectic designs, which were exhibited in her clothes, purses, and in life.

She is survived her husband, Roger B. Morrison of Yarmouth; and her two sons, Chad (Katie) Morrison of Wells, and Kurt (Beth) Morrison of Topsham. She leaves four grandchildren, Taylor, Caleb, Elsie, and Weston; along with her fur granddaughter, Maddy. She leaves stepbrother, Russell Mathes and family of Limerick; and Nephew, Neal Latini and family of Cumberland.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday Nov. 11, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Ln, Yarmouth, ME 04096. In keeping with Susan’s bright spirit, the family asks you to dress casually with bright colors.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Susan’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions

may be sent in her name to:

The Arthritis Foundation

http://www.arthritis.org

﻿National Kidney

Foundation

.kidney.org

Guest Book