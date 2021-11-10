SCARBOROUGH – Dana A. Turcotte, 62, a resident of Scarborough, and formerly Berwick, died at his home after a long illness. Dana was born in Rochester, N.H. on July 13, 1959, the son of Leonard A. and Helen M. (Stevens) Turcotte.

Dana spent several years participating in Waban Projects when it was first established in 1966 at Spring Hill of South Berwick. He was a resident of Pineland Training Center in Pownal from 1973 to 1994. Dana then moved to Creative Works Group Home where he lived until his death in 2021. During his stay at Creative Works Group Home, he enjoyed going to baseball games, sightseeing around the state of Maine, listening to music, and going out to dinner with the group.

Dana loved his family and enjoyed their visits. He especially loved his birthday and Christmas parties.

Dana was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Helen Turcotte, and by his brother, David L. Turcotte.

He is survived by his brother, Steven Turcotte and his wife Joyce of Acton, his sister-in-law, Catherine Turcotte of Berwick; his three nieces and one nephew, Sheri, Jennifer, Erica, and Jeremy. He is also survived by his Auntie Pat, Aunt Sal, Aunt Sylvia, Uncle Leo; and several cousins. He also survived by his special friend since 1973, Heidi, of Scarborough.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 62 Cemetery Road, Berwick, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Chapel. Immediately afterwards, Dana will be laid to rest beside his parents at Evergreen Cemetery in Berwick.

The Turcotte family would like to thank the many caregivers at Creative Works Group Home for the love, compassion, and care they all displayed with Dana over the years. We always knew that he was well taken care of. The family would also like to thank Northern Light Hospice for being there for Dana these last few weeks.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dana ’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are care of Bibber Memorial Chapel 62 Cemetery Road Berwick, Maine 03901

Should friends desire,

memorial donation in Dana’s memory may

be made to:

Creative Works Group Home

Attn: Trish Brown

10 Speirs St.

Westbrook, ME 04092

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous