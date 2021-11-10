PORTLAND – Debra Powers Vail, 62, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1. 2021, surrounded by her family at Maine Medical Center after a long illness. Debra was raised in the North Deering area by her parents, Ralph and Pauline Powers. She graduated Deering High School in 1977, University of New England in 1981, and pursued further education at Boston University.Debra was employed as the banquet manager for Valle’s Steakhouse for many years. She later worked as the administrative assistant for the Central Service Office of Alcoholics Anonymous, and as a property manager for a successful sober house on Munjoy Hill. Debra was was well known and loved by the clients and members of the AA recovery community. She returned to North Deering area to raise her two children, Mercedes and Blaize, where she provided a fun and welcoming home for all their friends. Debra was deeply involved in cheerleading for Westbrook Tuffy, PYFL, Lyman Moore, and Deering High, as well as founding her own successful cheering competition organization, Portland Pride. Debra traveled with her team throughout New England and had many awards and recognitions. She was admired by the hundreds of young women she was able to mentor. ﻿Debra followed her children’s progress through the Portland school system and was involved in the PTA and activities of whatever school her children attended. For a time Debra was employed as a lunch aid so she could be closer with her children. She stayed focused and devoted to providing the best opportunities for her children’s future.﻿Debra battled underlying health issues throughout her life and faced them with grace, dignity and humor.﻿Debra is survived by her two children, Mercedes Vail and Blaize Vail, both of Portland; her former husband Stephen Vail, also of Portland; a sister Laura King of Raymond; nephew and niece Chey and Brandon King of Raymond; and cousins Julia Leslie Young-Lemire of N. Andover, Mass. and Jonathan Young of Rhode Island.﻿A public memorial service will be held at Jones Rich Barnes Funeral home, 199 Woodfords St. Portland on Wed Nov 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. A family and friends life celebration will be held at Debra’s home on Friday, Nov. 19 from 12 to 8 p.m.

Guest Book