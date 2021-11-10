MADISON, Conn. – Diana Vamvakias Morris of Madison, Conn. passed away peacefully at CT Hospice in Branford at the age of 93 on Nov. 4, 2021. Diana was born on Dec. 28, 1927, the first child of George and Katherine Vamvakias. She attended public schools in South Portland, Maine and graduated from high school in June 1945. After graduating, Diana moved to Washington D.C. to work for the FBI in their fingerprinting division. While working there she continued her education by taking college courses. She had the good fortune to meet James “Jim” Morris. Jim was a decorated pilot who flew in WWII for the United States in the Pacific. Diane and Jim married in Portland, Maine in 1952.Shortly after getting married, Diane and Jim moved to Hong Kong, China where Jim became an executive in the Flying Tiger airlines. General Claire L Chennault started the airline in 1945 after having commanded a volunteer air group during World War II, nicknamed The Flying Tigers. The pilots were recruited under President Roosevelts authority and his mission was to keep air pressure on the Japanese. While working for General Chennault, Diana and Jim were able to travel and live in many exotic places in the Far East. However, the call to return to United States brought Diana and Jim back to Madison , Conn. where they opened a small sandwich shop on the Boston Post Road. Business grew and they purchased property across the road to open a full-scale restaurant named the Hob Nob. The restaurant grew and they were constantly expanding. Diana took control of the front end of the business and Jim took control the back end. Both Diana and Jim wanted a family and in 1970 their son John was born. John has special needs and Diane wanted him to have every opportunity for a normal life. However, what she found was that the area was lacking in facilities for children like John. Not to be detoured, Diana devoted much of her time advocating for those unable to do so themselves and was a driving force in the formation of the Sarah Seneca organization-an organization that provides support to numerous special-needs women and men. Diana was predeceased by her husband Jim and her parents.She is survived by her loving son John; and her three siblings, James Vamvakias, D. George Vamvakias, and Alice Howe; and numerous nieces and nephews including Amanda Rand, Andrew Vamvakias, Rebecca Johnson, Robert Howe, Mark Vamvakias, Peter Vamvakias, and George Vamvakias.Friends are invited to a funeral service on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford, Conn. Burial is private to family members only. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit http://www.guilfordfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to:SARAH Foundation246 Goose Ln, # 104Guilford, CT 06437

