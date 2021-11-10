CONWAY, N.H. – Judith Ann (Tatarcuzk) Whitney, of Conway, NH, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Judi passed away at age 68 with her family by her side after a long, courageous battle with kidney disease.

She was born on Nov. 29, 1952 to parents Walter and Marguerite (Latham) Tatarcuzk in Portland. She graduated from Windham High School. Judi was a long-time employee at Digital in Massachusetts and Flagler School System in Florida.

Judi was a deeply devoted, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Scott Whitney; daughter, Dominique, sons, Jake and Jean Luc; grandsons Logan and Liam. She is also survived by her beloved sisters Eva Polhemus and her family, and Sharon Tanquay and her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd., Windham, Maine with a service in her memory starting at 2 p.m.

To express condolences or to participate in Judith’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Judi’s name to the: National Kidney Foundation at http://www.Kidney.org

