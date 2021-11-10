Marta Beth Choquette 1965 – 2021 AUBURN – Marta Beth Choquette passed away peacefully after a long illness on Nov. 5, 2021 at the Androscoggin Hospice Home. She was born Dec. 1, 1965 in Brunswick the daughter of George R. and Judith A. McElman. She attended Brunswick schools and Mt Ararat High School. She fought Crohn’s Disease for many years and was a two year cancer survivor. Her fighting spirit, courage and strength have been admired by those closest to her. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandson Kaiden. She loved gardening, riding the Harley with Richard, and laughing with friends. Her humor and love of life will always be remembered. She was predeceased by her dad, George McElman. She is survived by her mother, Judy; a son, Ryan; a grandson, Kaiden; her brother Peter McElman; her beloved partner Richard Lessard and the Lessard family; three aunts, Audrey Alexander Gallo, Stephanie Sullivan, Marilyn Frizell; several cousins, nieces and nephews. A special thanks is offered to those friends that gave so much love and support to Marti and her family. The family would also like to thank the Androscoggin Hospice House for their care and compassion. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Androscoggin Hospice House 236 Stetson Rd. Auburn, ME 04210

