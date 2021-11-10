OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Pamela Hollie Paquette, 71, of Old Orchard Beach, died on Nov. 6, 2021 at Maine Medical Center surrounded by family after a brief illness.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1950, the daughter of Robert Mckee and Claire Kimball (Roy). As a girl, she attended Old Orchard Beach Schools.

In 1969, she married Maurice Paquette and they raised their their children together.

She worked many years at Wortman’s Hardware in Old Orchard Beach, West Point Stevens in Biddeford and before retiring, Dertex in Saco. She was a member of the Rochambeau Club in Biddeford, where she enjoyed playing Bingo on Friday nights.

She was an avid swimmer, enjoyed her daily soap operas and Hallmark Christmas movies. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be missed immensely and will remain in our hearts forever.

She was predeceased by her father and stepmother, Robert and Freda Mckee and her mother and stepfather, Claire and Linwood Kimball.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Maurice Paquette; her children, Shawn Paquette and partner Valerie Allen of Old Orchard Beach, Eric Paquette and his wife Tammy of Limington, and Melissa Cox of Old Orchard Beach; her brother, Wayne Mckee and his wife Cheryl of Old Orchard Beach, sisters, Terry Lebrun of Old Orchard Beach, Cindy Whitney of Saco, and Belinda Smith and her husband Lorne of Windham; her five beautiful grandchildren, Brittney, Jamie Autumn, Amanda and Patrick; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at later date.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services.

