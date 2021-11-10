A Vassalboro man is being investigated in connection with attempted burglaries and thefts of vehicles in Androscoggin, Oxford, Cumberland and Kennebec counties, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Dakota Michael Gagnon Hawk, 28, was arrested about 1 a.m. Tuesday in Windham by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with receiving stolen property, Shannon Moss, public information officer for the state department said.

Police found a firearm in the vehicle, which is being investigated by the Bridgton Police Department, Moss said.

In addition to sheriff’s offices in Cumberland and Kennebec counties, police departments in Auburn, Winthrop, Bridgton, Oxford and Windham are pursuing cases against Hawk, Moss said.

