Noor Breedijk’s goal 3:51 into overtime capped Miami University’s comeback from a two-goal deficit as the Red Hawks advanced to the second round of the NCAA field hockey tournament with a 3-2 victory Wednesday against Maine in Oxford, Ohio.
Maine (15-7), making its first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament, led 2-0 in the third quarter after Poppy Lambert scored her second goal of the game. Miami (12-10) quickly answered with two goals in a span of 2:02, by Lexie Nugent and Garcia Negrete.
Madisyn Hartley and Brittany Smith assisted on both UMaine goals.
This roundup will be updated.
