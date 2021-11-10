Noor Breedijk’s goal 3:51 into overtime capped Miami University’s comeback from a two-goal deficit as the Red Hawks advanced to the second round of the NCAA field hockey tournament with a 3-2 victory Wednesday against Maine in Oxford, Ohio.

Maine (15-7), making its first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament, led 2-0 in the third quarter after Poppy Lambert scored her second goal of the game. Miami (12-10) quickly answered with two goals in a span of 2:02, by Lexie Nugent and Garcia Negrete.

Madisyn Hartley and Brittany Smith assisted on both UMaine goals.

This roundup will be updated.

