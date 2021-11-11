SACO — The annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Most Holy Trinity Church hall returns Nov. 25, after a hiatus in 2020.

The meal, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, will mark its 22nd year on Thanksgiving Day.

Mike Bolduc said he expects many people will be enjoying the dinner, whether they dine in at the church hall, order take-out and pick it up, or request delivery.

The volunteers will prepare 50 turkeys, enough to feed 1,000 people, said Bolduc, plus all the fixings, dessert, and beverages.

“If we’re going to reach 1,000 people, this will be the year,” he predicted.

Typically, the annual free Thanksgiving meal serves around 800 people.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church hall, 271 Main St. in Saco. All volunteers will be wearing masks, said Bolduc, and the public is encouraged to do so as well.

Delivery orders must be placed by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 and may be made by calling Mitch or Dave at 467-5357. The meals will be delivered between noon and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Menus are available at the Good Shepherd Parish office at 271 Main St.

Take-out meals are picked up at the hall.

There is no charge for the dinner, and all are welcome, organizers say.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the dinner may send it to the Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 1487, Biddeford, ME 04005. Checks should be made out to the Knights of Columbus with ‘turkey dinner’ in the memo line.

Organizers say the annual event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and a caring community, with special thanks to Good Shepherd Parish.

