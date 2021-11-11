Likely exacerbated by the earlier darkness we have entered into recently, I decided to write this week about another creepy sea creature – the sea spider. It isn’t too often that one thinks about insects in the ocean. They aren’t the prettiest or the tastiest. But, consider that they are relatives of a tastier and more familiar sea creature — lobsters.

Spiders and lobsters are both arthropods. “Arthropod” means joint-footed – one of the traits that these seemingly different animals share. More broadly, they are also invertebrates, which means they have an exo (or outer) skeleton rather than one on the inside. So, their jointed legs are joints in their shells. You may think of lobsters having shells more readily than you would think of spiders having shells, but they are quite similar. They both also molt these shells as they grow, and replace them with a larger version that they grow into from the inside out.

While spiders and lobsters are both arthropods, so are more than 10 million other species including snails, insects and other crustaceans. It is the largest phylum of animals in the world. If you were to look for a closer marine relative, you would find that spiders are even more similar to a strange and fascinating ocean creature: the horseshoe crab. These are the strange armored creatures you see crawling around in the intertidal in the spring during their mating time. Both sea spiders and horseshoe crabs belong to a subgroup of arthropods called Chelicerata, a group that also includes arachnids like land spiders and scorpions.

Horseshoe crabs are one of those strange sea creatures that have stayed the same over some 220 million years of evolution. They have rare features like blood that clots in the presence of bacteria – a trait that has made their blood useful to those in the medical industry. They also have ten different eyes and light-sensing organs including those underneath their heavy shell that help them to coordinate with the cycles of the moon for their mating.

Sea spiders don’t really look much like horseshoe crabs even though they are related. Most of the Pycnogonid species that live in Maine are fairly small in size – somewhere around ¼”. They can be a variety of colors and often are found feeding on the surface of kelp, if you can find them at all. Most are colored to match their background, so they are difficult to spot. The exception is deep-sea sea spiders that are larger and more noticeable as they can be up to two feet across. Regardless of size, sea spiders are dominated by their legs and have small bodies.

The reason for their long legs is that they actually breathe through their surfaces and also contain their reproductive organs. That means that females actually carry eggs inside their legs. Their bodies may be small, but they are quite efficient. Sea spiders have small hearts that don’t have to be large and muscular to pump their blood because their guts take care of that for them.

In case you weren’t convinced that sea spiders were creepy, there’s a trait they share with several other marine species that definitely seems slightly evil. They have specialized mouthparts including a proboscis, or needle-like tongue of sorts, that they can insert into their prey to suck out their insides. This makes them small, but efficient predators.

While it is easy to sometimes feel like land and sea are separate environments, with one group of plants and animals exclusively living in one realm and another group living in the other, sea spiders are an interesting and unexpected crossover. Look carefully on a piece of kelp or maybe just look them up to see how strange and interesting they are. And perhaps look for the land spiders closer to home as they move in from the cold and seek out warm corners in our houses.

