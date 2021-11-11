The state has acquired a 50-acre island off the Down East coast that will be added to Roque Bluffs State Park in Washington County.

Pond Cove Island in Englishman Bay will be added to the 274-acre state park in the town of Roque Bluffs, the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands announced this week.

Pond Cove Island is about one-third of a mile from the mainland and features two miles of winding shoreline and stone beaches suitable for landing kayaks or small boats that can be launched from the park.

Officials from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said the island will enhance park visitors’ experience at the park, which includes a half-mile-long sand beach, a freshwater pond, hiking trails and a picnic area.

“At a time when we are seeing an ongoing and expanded interest in outdoor recreation by Maine residents and visitors, we are pleased to have this opportunity to create a new island water access experience for Maine State Park guests,” Amanda Beal, department commissioner, said in a statement.

Funding from to the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, the Land for Maine’s Future Water Access Fund and the North American Wetlands Conservation Act helped pay for the island.

“As a sea kayaker, I know how important it is to have islands close to shore that are open to the public,” Bureau of Public Lands Director Andy Cutko said. “Pond Cove Island is an exceptionally scenic spot in an ideal sheltered location, and we look forward to developing campsites for overnight use.”

The island will be open to the public for hiking, picnicking, birdwatching, hunting, fishing and trapping.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: