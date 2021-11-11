The state has acquired a 50-acre island off the Down East coast that will be added to Roque Bluffs State Park in Washington County.
Pond Cove Island in Englishman Bay will be added to the 274-acre state park in the town of Roque Bluffs, the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands announced this week.
Pond Cove Island is about one-third of a mile from the mainland and features two miles of winding shoreline and stone beaches suitable for landing kayaks or small boats that can be launched from the park.
Officials from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said the island will enhance park visitors’ experience at the park, which includes a half-mile-long sand beach, a freshwater pond, hiking trails and a picnic area.
“At a time when we are seeing an ongoing and expanded interest in outdoor recreation by Maine residents and visitors, we are pleased to have this opportunity to create a new island water access experience for Maine State Park guests,” Amanda Beal, department commissioner, said in a statement.
Funding from to the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, the Land for Maine’s Future Water Access Fund and the North American Wetlands Conservation Act helped pay for the island.
“As a sea kayaker, I know how important it is to have islands close to shore that are open to the public,” Bureau of Public Lands Director Andy Cutko said. “Pond Cove Island is an exceptionally scenic spot in an ideal sheltered location, and we look forward to developing campsites for overnight use.”
The island will be open to the public for hiking, picnicking, birdwatching, hunting, fishing and trapping.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Program to kill Grand Canyon bison nets 4 animals, criticism
-
College
Thursday’s college roundup: Ex-NFL coach Jim Mora hired by UConn
-
Local & State
Island in Washington County will be added to coastal state park
-
Nation & World
Program to kill Grand Canyon bison nets 4 animals, criticism
-
Nation & World
U.S. warns Europe that Russia may plan Ukraine invasion
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.