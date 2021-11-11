As a grandfather and family physician, I am thankful that there is now available a pediatric immunization against COVID-19.

I am thankful because I know that this vaccine will prevent not only many deaths but also the life-threatening consequences of COVID-19.

I know this because our 7-year-old granddaughter, with unrealized and insignificant symptoms, later became seriously ill, spending a frightening week in a pediatric intensive care unit with MIS-C, a post-COVID-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Thankfully, she has – for the most part – recovered, but she will need close monitoring for many months to come and the potential for long-range problems is not well understood at this point.

As a parent, one has a choice to make: Choose to immunize or choose to not immunize. Choose wisely. And choose with urgency. Someone’s life and well-being, perhaps the life and well-being of someone you love, will be in the balance.

Protect our children and ourselves. Isn’t that what we all aspire to achieve? Through the brilliance of research, with societal and governmental efforts and resources we’ve created a safe and effective vaccine. Shame on us if we choose not to maximize its use.

Jeff Saffer, M.D.

Cape Elizabeth

