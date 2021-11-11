CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Superman has returned.

Whether or not Cam Newton can save the Carolina Panthers’ sinking season remains to be seen.

The Panthers (4-5) announced they have agreed to a one-year contact with Newton, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 – and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after losing eight straight games.

The deal is worth $10 million, including $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce financial terms of players’ contracts.

Outside the gates of Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, a fan wearing Newton’s No. 1 jersey stood waiting for the QB to arrive and greeted people entering the facility with a giddy smile.

Inside the empty bowl of the stadium the team lit up the scoreboards with the words “He’s Back.”

A team spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press that Newton had arrived in Charlotte. However, it’s unclear if he would make it to the team facility in time to practice. The 32-year-old was not present during the first 20 minutes of practice that were open to the media to observe.

Newton has not played football since being released prior to the season by the New England Patriots after getting beaten out for a starting job by rookie Mac Jones.

Carolina was light on quarterbacks after an MRI on Monday revealed starter Sam Darnold would miss at least four weeks with an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade. Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that P.J. Walker is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, is slated to be his backup.

It’s unclear if Newton’s arrivals means a change in that depth chart – at least for this week.

BILLS: Backup defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was placed on injured reserve after he sustained a season-ending knee injury which will require surgery.

The Bills filled Zimmer’s roster spot by signing cornerback Cam Lewis from their practice squad in preparation for their game at the New York Jets on Sunday.

BROWNS: The Browns remain hopeful star running back Nick Chubb will play this week at New England despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Chubb, who rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns last week at Cincinnati, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday along with rookie running back/punt returner Demetric Felton.

Chubb must be symptom free and twice test negative 24 hours apart to be eligible to play Sunday against the Patriots. The Browns (5-4) would also need to activate him by 4 p.m. Saturday for Chubb to be available.

For now, the Browns are holding out hope Chubb will play.

“There’s a chance,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Thursday. “I don’t how large that chance is or when that chance ends, but we’ll take it as long as we need to, as long as we possibly can, and we’ll see what happens there when we get to game time.”

COWBOYS: Defensive end Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks after straining a calf in practice, making him the third Cowboys player to miss time with the injury.

Coach Mike McCarthy said no decision had been made on Gregory being placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him at least three weeks.

Dak Prescott missed one game after straining his calf, but the open week was included in the quarterback’s recovery time. Receiver Michael Gallup is expected to return against Atlanta on Sunday after missing seven games with a calf strain.

