OTTAWA, Ontario — Jonathan Quick made 34 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the short-handed Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Ottawa has nine players and an assistant coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

On Thursday, goalie Matt Murray, defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and winger Alex Formenton were placed in the protocol. They joined defensemen Josh Brown, Victor Mete and Nick Holden, as well as forwards Austin Watson, Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell, and associate coach Jack Capuano.

“All you can do is try to protect yourself as much as possible,” Senators Coach D.J. Smith said. “Try to wear a mask, try to distance yourself and stay inside your certain circles. But at this point it’s really tough because your circle is the group that has it.”

Anze Kopitar and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Kings. They improved to 8-5-1.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 32 shots for Ottawa. The Senators have lost six straight games at home and are 0-5-1 overall in their last six.

The undermanned Senators also lost defenseman Artem Zub to an upper-body injury midway through the first period. Defenseman Lassi Thompson made his NHL debut for Ottawa and Dilon Heatherington and forward Andrew Agozzino also were recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League.

Kopitar opened the scoring on a power play with 4:32 left in the second. Athanasiou made it 2-0 with just over three minutes remaining, tipping a point shot.

DEVILS 4, ISLANDERS 0: Mackenzie Blackwood made a season-high 42 saves for his seventh career shutout, and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Islanders in Newark, New Jersey.

Janne Kuokkanen scored a short-handed goal, Tomas Tatar had a power-play goal and Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton each had one at even strength to help New Jersey win its third straight and improve to 4-1-2 in the last seven games.

Ilya Sorokin had 30 saves for the Islanders, who lost their second straight in regulation after a 5-0-2 stretch.

Blackwood, making his third start of the season, made 16 saves in the first period, 14 in the second and 12 in the third for his first shutout since March 28 at Boston. He beat the Islanders for the third time in eight career starts against them.

CANADIENS 4, FLAMES 2: Nick Suzuki scored his fourth goal in five games as Montreal beat visiting Calgary.

Suzuki gave Montreal the lead with a power-play goal midway through the third period, and Jake Evans iced it with an empty-netter. Brendan Gallagher and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 24 saves.

On the winner, Suzuki fooled goalie Jacob Markstrom by shooting from behind the net. The puck hit the goalie’s skate and crossed the line.

Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane had first-period goals for the Flames in the opener of a six-game trip. Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

