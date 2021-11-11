OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Brian K. Jesseman, 63, of Old Orchard Beach passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at him home. He was the longtime companion of Vickie L. McLean. He was also the husband of the late Maylene C. (Agven) Jesseman who passed away on August 16, 2014.

He was born in Laconia, N.H. on Feb. 24, 1958, a son of the late Elmer W. and Hazel E. (Buskey) Jesseman. He grew up in Warren, N.H., attending local area schools, attending Woodsville High School.

Brian was the head maintenance person at Hid’n Pines Family Campground in Old Orchard Beach for 13 years after which he did property maintenance for Patry Family Realty for over 20 years.

Brian was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, including camping and snowmobiling. He also liked to go for drives and stop at yard sales, as well as just go sightseeing. Brian loved to spend time with family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid animal lover.

Besides Vickie, he is survived by four kids, Andrea Cutting of Vermont, Christine Alley and spouse Michael Dekoning of Steep Falls, Gretchen Alley of Waterboro, and Michael Alley of Hollis Center. He also leaves four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; as well as two siblings, Alan Jesseman and his wife Donna of Warren, N.H. and Susan Diehl and her husband Charles both of Bonita Springs, Fla.. He also leaves behind his best friend, George Duty of Saco.

There will be a graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at the Warren town Cemetery, Warren, N.H. A celebration of life will be held in Hollis Center at a time to be announced.

