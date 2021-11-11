SOUTH CASCO – Ernest Barile, 93, of South Casco, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Bridgton Hospital. He was born in Patterson, N.J., Nov. 21, 1927, the son of Carmen and Katarina(Negri) Barile.

He grew up in Fairlawn, N.J. and graduated from Fairlawn High School. Ernie served in the Army Air Force in World War II. After the war, he worked for a time training thoroughbred horses which brought him to Maine and Scarborough Downs, where he met his future wife, Joan. His work changed to metallurgy to accommodate a schedule more conducive to starting a family.

Ernest enjoyed fly fishing in his spare time but his true love was his family, especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Barile is survived by his wife, Joan Barile; his children, Kerri Burridge and her husband Paul H. Burridge of Chelsea, Mass. and Joseph Barile and his wife Sally York Barile of Yarmouthport, Mass.; his grandchildren, Jessica and Amanda Barile and Paul Anthony Burridge and Cody Burridge; and his great-grandchildren, Theodore and Franklin Fiumefreddo.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Ernie’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial donations may be made in Ernests’ name to:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Portland ME 04098

