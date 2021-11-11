PORTLAND – With deepest sorrow, we announce that Alexander “Alex” Philip, 30, our most beloved son, brother, family member, uncle and friend passed suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at his residence in Portland.

We know a choir of angels welcomed him into everlasting rest. His soul is healing and exploring the universe. May he always ride the waves to shore.

Alex’s spirituality and meditation was guided by the Buddhist Metta Prayer;

May all beings be filled with loving kindness.

May all beings be safe.

May all beings be well

in mind and body.

May all beings be at

ease and happy.

May all beings be free

and at peace.

Our brilliant Alex has now found his niche and nirvana that he sought so desperately to find here on Earth. Those who knew Alex lost a shining light in their lives. We love and miss you so, so much.

Alex is survived by his mom, Sally and dad, Dan; his sister Lindsay Elizabeth, his brother Samuel Talbot, his brother-in-law Angelo; his nephew Lucca Philip; and his best buddy Nate Allen.

His life will be celebrated next summer at Prouts Neck and a private burial will take place at the Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough.

To share memories of Alexander or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

