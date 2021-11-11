Cheryl L. Glass 1959 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Cheryl L. Glass, born Nov. 21, 1959 in Old Town, passed away Oct. 29, 2021 unexpectedly at her home. Cheryl married Mitchell L. Glass March 6, 1999. Cheryl was the only girl out of 16 children born to Howard and Grace Adams. Cheryl enjoyed unicorns, horses, live music, crocheting, computer games, and watching her husband drive in the demolition derby at the Topsham fair and avid soap opera watching. Cheryl is survived by her husband Mitchell of Brunswick and a daughter Amy L Thurlow of Preque Islee. Memorial service will be held Nov. 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at The Brunswick Gathering Place, 5 Tenney Way, Brunswick. Arrangements by Brackett Funeral Home Brunswick.

