BIDDEFORD – On Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, James Lee Audiffred passed away peacefully at Gosnell House in Scarborough after a lengthy illness.

Born to Joseph and Mae Audiffred Jim was raised in Festus, Mo., one of five siblings.

Jim graduated from Southeast Missouri State College and Brooklyn Law School and was a member of the bar in Maine, Massachusetts and New York.

Jim’s passion for cooking developed at a very young age when his parents owned a restaurant. He put his skills to good use while providing comfort to many people whether through the Thanksgiving dinners at the Salvation Army, cooking Sunday brunch at the Ronald McDonald House for the individuals staying there, or as a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House selling brunches for families to be catered in their homes. Jim was as adept in a fancy kitchen as he was on many of his camping and his white water rafting trips. His passion for camping was only exceeded by his love of family and his dear sweet grandchildren.

Jim was a kind, generous and thoughtful individual with a great sense of humor and was well known for his jokes. He always said when people were talking it would remind him of a joke and he usually told it. Equally he was famous for his banana breads, fudge and chocolate chip cookies.

He was a veteran and a proud longtime member of the Biddeford Saco Rotary Club. Extremely active in community service Jim was particularly proud to have received the Paul Harris award and the 6 Who Care award. Jim and his wife, Margo, hosted several Rotary exchange students and had the opportunity to visit them in their native countries. He and Margo loved traveling particularly to St. Martin in the Virgin Islands.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, and his brothers Joe and David. He is survived by his wife, his sisters Frances Cooper and Rosalie Jackson; his son Jim (Elizabeth), his stepdaughters Michelle Snow (Tom) and Melanie Serrano (Irvin); and his grandchildren Finn, Eli, Maya, Balam and Naomi.

Services will be private. Jim will be laid to rest in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

To view James memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

Those wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so by contributing to:

Ronald McDonald House

250 Bracket St.

South Portland, ME 04102 or: Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book