NORTH WATERBORO – Karen Grace (Smith) Verrill, 59, of North Waterboro, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 after a heroic fight with pulmonary fibrosis. Karen was born on March 24, 1962 in Binghamton, N.Y., daughter to the late Grace and Bruce Whitney and late Hugh Smith.Karen was a spiritual person and she felt most at peace in nature, sitting by a lake and sipping a cup of coffee. She loved wildlife and was always so excited to share that with her family. Her fondest memories were of camping trips with her family at Baxter State Park. Although she spent her youth in New York she always felt Maine was her home. She was an accomplished social worker. She would share what a privilege it was to serve people who were coming to her at their worst and how much she enjoyed being a part of their rebuilding. She advocated for all of her patients, often spending her own time and money. It was not a job, but a calling for her.Karen taught her daughters the importance of three things: hard work, kindness, and faith. She showed them that with hard work you can do anything. To always be kind, you will have no regrets in this life if you make decisions through kindness. Lastly, to have faith and trust your instincts. People called Karen a practical woman because of her philosophy “it is what it is.” But this philosophy really came from her faith, she knew her life was in God’s hands and what is meant to be, will be. Karen was the true matriarch of the family. She always said her greatest joys in life were her three daughters and grandchildren. She made it a point to show her family how much she cared for them with her love and generosity. Karen leaves behind her husband, Tony Cabot; her daughters, Grace Verrill and her wife Jessica Marsh; Elizabeth Verrill and her husband Jeremy Hersom, their children Walter, Finn, and Bruce; and Abby Glerum and her husband Derek Glerum, their children, Regan, Emersyn, and Bryson. She also leaves behind her loving siblings, cousins, and extended family and friends. A private family service will be held. Family and friends wishing to honor Karen are invited to make a donation in her name to:Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation230 E Ohio St. Suite 500Chicago, IL 60611

