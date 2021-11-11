Michael A. Murphy 1948 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Michael A. Murphy, 73, of Brunswick passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. He was born in Bath and at a young age he began his career as a fisherman. Mike loved the ocean and all that it had to offer. From lobster to swordfish Mike always enjoyed the time spent on the water chasing a prize. Even when he wasn’t fishing he would spend many hours at Durant’ Wharf in Harpswell, sharing fishing stories with his friends. Mike enjoyed taking drives and stopping in to visit his family and friends to share stories and to catch up. Mike loved his kids and grandchildren and learning what was happening in their lives. Mike is survived by his children, Shelley and husband Scott, Mike and Tina, Michelle, Jason as well; as his four grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren. His family wishes to thank Dr. Haney and the staff at Topsham Internal Medicine for the care they provided. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd, Brunswick. Condolences may be share at Funeralalternatives.net

