SACO – Rejean J. Beaulieu,72, of Heath Road passed away Monday Nov. 8, 2021 at Southern Maine Health Care with his daughters by his side.

He was born Feb. 10, 1949, in Quebec, Canada, the son of Berthier and Rachel Caron Beaulieu.

Rejean moved to Maine at a young age. Rejean worked in drywall for many years, operating his own business and had worked for Dirigo and Dube Drywall.

He also owned the Hog Hollow Farm and enjoyed watching tv and spending time with his family and especially with his grandchildren.

Rejean is predeceased by his wife Linda Beaulieu; his father; grandchildren Ashley and Emily Archambault; two brothers Josh and Gildo Beaulieu and a sister Regina.

Survivors include his mother of Saco; five daughters, Michele Rivera of Florida and husband Justinano, Chantel Adorno of Old Orchard Beach, Shannon Pugh of North Carolina and husband William Jr, Erin Wakem of Alfred and husband Tom Jr and Kelly Archambault of Biddeford and husband David; two brothers Vinnie Beaulieu of Portland and Francis Beaulieu of Biddeford, a sister Josseline Metayer of Virginia; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Dennett, Craig & Pate, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, are entrusted with his services.

